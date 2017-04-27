For a Swedish version of this article, please click here.

In the late 70’s, the electronic dance music begin to emerge, and the Italian disco synth pioneer Giorgio Moroder was a inspiration for the Italo Disco genre. Synth and disco music was produced by many Italian producers around 1977 and onward.

Italo Disco and Spacesynth music consists of tracks with simple arrangements, catchy melodies, and a sound generated by analog synthesizers, and drum machines. Italo Disco had its peak around 1985, and was played frequently in Swedish clubs (and, of course, internationally too). Spacesynth, or Space Disco as it is also called, counts as a subgenre of Italo Disco, but unlike Italo Disco, its mainly instrumental music with a futuristic sound. The retro–futuristic cover art is also a very important part of the genre. To this day, Spacesynth still has many fans among dance music veterans and new generations of club goers alike.

The Godfather of Laserdance

Erik Van Vliet, founder and producer of Laserdance.

In 1969, at the age of twelve, Erik Van Vliet was playing drums and electric bass and was mostly into rock music, but a few years later, he discovered disco and synth-based dance music – music by Moroder and Farina, and a whole new world opened up to him. In 1972, when Erik was 15 years old, he started dj’ing at various clubs in Rotterdam, playing disco music.

­– I was also dj’ing in Italy for two summers when I was 18. It was amazing, but soon I had to do military service, normally it is for 18 months, but I signed a contract for four years as a volunteer, because then I would earn three times as much money. I could still work as a dj on the weekends.

– The first dj record shop in Rotterdam, Holland, was named “US Import Records”. I drove around in Milan, Italy in the late 70's to buy the synth-based dance music and early Italo Disco music in a lot of different small underground record stores. I bought all the classics I could find with music by Giorgio Moroder, Mauro Malavasi, Farina and others, partly to play these when I was DJing, but also to sell to the “US Import Records”. These early disco and Italo disco music are still the best, I think. The “Peter Jacques Band”-album "Fire Night Dance" is the best disco album ever made.

Listen to Fire Night Dance on Spotify here.

– After I’ve served in the military, I’d saved so much money that in 1982 I could start my first own record store, "Hotsound Import Records", in Rotterdam. The business grew, and eventually I owned several record stores.

The first Laserdance track

Soon, Erik himself was releasing his own disco synth medleys and mixes, and he had a vision of recording and producing songs also. One song had long fascinated and inspired him, and that was an almost unknown b-side on a vinyl, of a band called "Sponooch" and the song was called “Laserdance” from 1979. Watch the video of Sponooch's "Laserdance" on Youtube here:



Erik did a remake of that song, and made it more suitable for the dance floors. And in 1984 he released his first label called Lazer Dance under the artist name Laserdance.

– I never played the syntheziser. or anything like that, but it's not just about being able to play, but to produce and create the sounds you're looking for. My strength is to produce and create the right marketing. For me, these are two things in one. I don´t want to produce a song if there is not a marketing plan to sell the music.

When it comes to producing music, I have seen so many people over the years that overproduce their music – there are too much instruments and things happening in a song. It is usually better to make it sound simple, because then it is easier for people to listen to it, and above all, they’ll remember it. If you listen to a Laserdance track it is very simple music basically, and its built up the same way as the music from Giorgio Moroder or Arthur Baker (house/tehno producer), to give you an example.

The collaboration with Michiel Van Der Kuy

Erik and the composer and classical pianist Michiel Van Der Kuy met in "The Marathon", a popular Italo Disco club in The Hague, Holland. Michiel loved Eric's Italo Disco music that he promoted at the club, and asked if they should work together. The first step was that Michiel began sending demosongs to Erik.

– Michiel was a classical pianist when we met, and he had not done any Italo- or Spacesynth productions before, so even if he was a great talent, and wrote great music, he didn´t manage to get the right sound. I had to teach him this, and made sure to provide him with a lot of cassettes with early Italo Disco music, to understand the sound.

– We were a great team right from the start. Michiel is mainly the composer of Laserdance, although I have been involved as a composer on some songs, as Michiel is involved in the production, but I'm primarily responsible for the arrangement, production and the mixing. I also do the lyrics and is responsible for the albums titles, the songs titles and the artwork.