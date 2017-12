Specifikationer:

- Formats: AU, VST, AAX64, Standalone (Mac/Win)

- Hyper-realistic simulation of tube warming/distortion, thanks to Overloud's 4th generation DSP technology

- Triode and Pentode simulation

- Tube biasing control

- Built-in EQ and parallel processing to sculpt the tone

- Low CPU usage: More than 1,500 instances on a Macbook Pro Retina

- Multilevel Undo-Redo

- A/B Comparison

- Scribble Strips: Take notes anywhere on the plugin panel