Specifikationer

• Officially licensed and endorsed by Daniel Weiss himself

• Not an emulation, but a line-by-line code port of the original digital hardware

• Exactly the same processor as the $10,000 original, at a fraction of the cost

• Three processors in one; de-ess, compress, and limit, with the industry standard tool

• Processes at resolutions of up to 32 bit/192 kHz for exceptional sound quality

• Advanced metering - waveform view

• Featuring all new presets from Bob Katz

• Truly versatile de-essing. Choose your own filters, adjust frequency, and tailor the process to your needs working in stereo or mid-side

• Digital compressor can operate at speeds no analog unit ever could, and offers you total control.

• Two brand-new limiter algorithms included, as well as the Weiss original

• Run multiple instances of this legendary unit on the same mix at no extra cost

• Nothing sounds as clean, as transparent, as good. That’s why the hardware is in every major mastering studio in the world