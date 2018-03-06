Softube Weiss DS1-MK3 är en transparent kompressor, limiter och de-esser med fokus på mastring. Enligt Softube handlar det dock inte om en emulering i traditionell mening, utan snarare en exakt kopia av den digitala förlagan. Grammyvinnaren och mastringslegendaren Bob Katz ligger bakom många av pluggens presets och berättar att originalet är den mest flexibla och minst digitala enheten han haft nöjet att jobbat med.
Värt att nämna är att DS1-MK3 även fungerar på enskilda kanaler, som sång, gitarr och trummor. Tidiga recensioner är extremt positiva. Pluggen arbetar i upp till 32 bitar i 192 kHz och introduktionsriset landar på saftiga 499 dollar. Läs mer på www.softube.com
Specifikationer
• Officially licensed and endorsed by Daniel Weiss himself
• Not an emulation, but a line-by-line code port of the original digital hardware
• Exactly the same processor as the $10,000 original, at a fraction of the cost
• Three processors in one; de-ess, compress, and limit, with the industry standard tool
• Processes at resolutions of up to 32 bit/192 kHz for exceptional sound quality
• Advanced metering - waveform view
• Featuring all new presets from Bob Katz
• Truly versatile de-essing. Choose your own filters, adjust frequency, and tailor the process to your needs working in stereo or mid-side
• Digital compressor can operate at speeds no analog unit ever could, and offers you total control.
• Two brand-new limiter algorithms included, as well as the Weiss original
• Run multiple instances of this legendary unit on the same mix at no extra cost
• Nothing sounds as clean, as transparent, as good. That’s why the hardware is in every major mastering studio in the world