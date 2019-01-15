Den stora nyheten går under namnet FLS (Fiber Local Storage) och innebär i korthet att fler plugins kan användas innan datorn går i taket. Många fler, om vi ska tro Microsoft. Företaget förtydligar:

“As PCs get more powerful, musicians have created increasingly complex projects with more tracks, more instruments, and deeper effects chains,” says the company on its website. “As a result, some of those musicians were running up against a FLS (Fiber Local Storage) slot allocation ceiling that prevented them from loading into their DAWs (Digital Audio Workstations) as many unique plugins as they’d like.

“This build [18312] greatly raises that per-process FLS slot allocation ceiling, allowing loading potentially thousands of unique plugins. Beyond musicians, this change will positively impact any application that dynamically loads hundreds or thousands of unique DLLs that have statically-linked Visual C++ runtimes, or otherwise allocate FLS slots.”

Kort och gott ser framtiden ljus ut för pc-användare och i synnerhet för studiorävar som inte sitter på de allra kraftfullaste datorerna. Exakt när den nya uppdatering släpps är oklart, men det lär inte dröja särskilt länge, då builden redan är ute på test. Läs mer på blogs.windows.com.