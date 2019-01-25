Boss Waza Tube Amp Expander är, som namnet antyder, en utbyggnad till din befintliga rörförstärkare eller rig. Lådan har inbyggda effekter som kompressor, delay, reverb, fyra equalizers, valbara förstärkarkabinett samt fem olika närmikrofontyper och tre olika rumsmikrofon-inställningar.
Waza Tube Amp Expander fungerar även som ett USB-ljudkort och förväntas släppas i Februari till ett pris av strax över 14.000 kr. Läs mer på: www.boss.info
Specifikationer
- First-of-its-kind tube amp command center, built with Waza expertise and the Tube Logic design approach
- Advanced variable reactive load circuit with discrete analog components supports tube amps up to 150 watts
- User-adjustable impedance tuning correctly matches the reactive load to your amp, retaining its natural tone, dynamic feel, and distortion characteristics
- 10 recallable rig settings for storing favorite setups
- Deep real-time performance control via GA-FC/FS-series footswitches and MIDI I/O
- Built-in 100-watt Class AB power amplifier with discrete analog design and seamless volume control
- Powerful DSP section with 32-bit AD/DA, 32-bit floating-point processing, and 96 kHz sampling rate
- Customizable stereo effects with premium tone quality: compressor, delay, reverb, and four EQs
- Twenty-two mic’d cabinet emulations with five selectable close-mic types and three room-mic options, plus four slots for loading user speaker IRs
- External effects loop with selectable series/parallel operation and control jack for switching amp channels
- Parallel speaker outputs for connecting up to two cabs for gigging
- Balanced XLR line outputs (mono and L/R stereo) for connecting to FOH console, stage monitors, and recording devices
- Headphones output for quiet practice with cranked-up amp tones
- Dedicated editor software (Mac/Windows)
- USB for direct audio recording and editor communication