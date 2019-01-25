Model:Samples from Elektron är en sex spårs groovebox i kompakt format. Lådan är fullmatad med förinställningar. Närmare bestämt 300 stycken där ljuden spänner från kicks, snares och hi-hats till mer exotiska kreationer. Samtliga ljud kan justeras efter tycke och smak och sparas direkt i boxen. Som grädde på moset är Model:Samples dessutom utrustad med sex rörelsekänsliga pads och en 16-stegs sequencer.
Priset landar på 4.800 kr och Model:Samples släpps i februari. Läs mer på www.elektron.se.
Specifikationer
- Control All lets you twist your sounds to oblivion. Then use Reload to take you back to where you started
- Use Parameter Locks to automate parameters. Each step can have a totally different sound
- Load six samples at once – just like a kit. Great when you have made a Pattern with Parameter Locks, LFOs etc… Load six new samples to instantly experiment and come up with unique and unexpected results
- Write basslines and melodies using Chromatic Mode
- New Chance parameter. Chance determines the possibility whether the sequencer steps on a track are triggered or not. Combining Chance with the Control All functionality can lead to many interesting results and happy accidents
- Record sequences with or without quantization. Steps can be micro-timed with individual Swing control per track
- Individual Step Length per track
- Individual Tempo Multiplier per track
- Class compliant USB audio 2.0